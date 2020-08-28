All public libraries to resume regular opening hours from Sep 1; COVID-19 measures to remain in place

SINGAPORE: All public libraries will resume regular opening hours from Sep 1 with safe distancing and capacity control measures continuing to remain in place, said the National Library Board (NLB) on Friday (Aug 28).

The National Library, National Archives of Singapore Building and all public libraries will open from 10am to 9pm.

Libraries located in shopping malls will open from 11am to 9pm, said NLB in a media release.

"We hope this will bring greater convenience to our patrons, allowing them to once again benefit from our services earlier in the mornings and after work in the evenings," said NLB.

It also added that the Former Ford Factory will open from 9am to 5.30pm.

The libraries will still operate on the "borrow and go" basis, which means that people will be able to borrow and return physical materials, as well as use reservation and book drop services.

Each person will be limited to a 30-minute and two-hour restriction to the public libraries and the Lee Kong Chian Reference Library respectively.

"Patrons are encouraged to book their preferred timeslots through the online booking system," said NLB.

All seating and study areas, including newspaper and multimedia stations, will not be available. All programmes, guided tours and events will also continue to be suspended.



Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all public libraries in Singapore were closed from Apr 7, which was the start of the country's "circuit breaker".

They reopened on Jul 1 with shorter opening hours, as well as limits on the number of people allowed and duration of visits.



