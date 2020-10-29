COVID-19: Singapore to lift border restrictions for visitors from mainland China and Australia's Victoria state from Nov 6

SINGAPORE: Singapore will lift its border restrictions for all visitors from mainland China and Australia’s Victoria state from next Friday (Nov 6).



This will take effect from midnight on Nov 6 and includes all travellers who are not Singapore citizens, permanent residents or long-term pass holders, the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) said on Thursday.



From 12pm on Oct 30, visitors travelling from mainland China and Victoria state can apply for an Air Travel Pass (ATP) for entry into Singapore on or after Nov 6.



Applicants must have remained in either mainland China or Australia in the last 14 consecutive days prior to their entry and must travel to Singapore on direct flights without transit.



They will then undergo a COVID-19 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test upon arrival at the airport. These travellers will be allowed to go about their activities in Singapore, without a need to serve a stay-home notice, if their test result is negative.



From midnight on Nov 6, Singapore citizens, permanent residents and long-term pass holders returning from mainland China and Victoria state will similarly undergo a COVID-19 PCR test upon arrival.



They will also be allowed to go about their activities in Singapore without a need to serve stay-home notice if their test results are negative.



This latest initiative follows the earlier lifting of border restrictions for visitors from Australia, excluding Victoria state, Brunei Darussalam, New Zealand and Vietnam.



As of Oct 29, CAAS said it has approved 1,375 applications from these places and received 602 visitors. None of the visitors tested positive for COVID-19 upon arrival.



CAAS said both mainland China and Victoria state have comprehensive public health surveillance systems and “displayed successful control” over the spread of COVID-19.



Over the past 28 days, mainland China and Victoria state has a virus local incidence rate of 0.00009 and 0.099 per 100,000 respectively. The risk of importation from these places is low, CAAS added.



CAAS said it will update the travel advisory to allow travel to mainland China and all of Australia. Travellers are advised to check the entry requirements imposed by these countries and take the necessary precautionary measures.



Visitors entering under the Air Travel Pass can expect to receive their PCR test results within 12 to 48 hours. After taking the PCR test, visitors must take private transportation, taxi, or private hire car from the airport to their declared place of accommodation, said CAAS.



“They must remain isolated at the accommodation until the test result is confirmed to be negative. Checks will be made to ensure that this is adhered to. After being notified of their negative test results, visitors will be allowed to go about their activities in Singapore,” CAAS added.



