2 locally transmitted cases among 25 new COVID-19 infections in Singapore

SINGAPORE: Two locally transmitted cases were among 25 new COVID-19 infections reported in Singapore as of noon on Friday (Feb 5), said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its preliminary daily update.

One new infection was reported in a foreign worker dormitory, while another was a community case.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The last COVID-19 case reported in a dormitory was on Jan 16.



The remaining 23 cases were imported infections and were placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore.



Details of the new cases will be released on Friday night, said MOH.











Advertisement

Advertisement

MAN JAILED FOR BREACHING COVID-19 RULES HAS PR STATUS REVOKED

A man sentenced to jail last year for breaching a stay-home notice has had his permanent residency status in Singapore revoked, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said on Friday.

Even though his doctor told him to stay home because he was ill, Chong Tet Choe left his place of residence four times to buy food and top up the credit value in his mobile phone.

He was sentenced to two weeks’ jail in August for breaching COVID-19 regulations.



Advertisement

Chong is one of 367 people who have breached their stay-home notices out of a total of 308,442 notices issued as of Jan 25.

As of Friday, Singapore has reported a total of 59,649 COVID-19 cases.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram