26 new COVID-19 infections in Singapore, all imported

SINGAPORE: There were 26 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore as of noon on Saturday (Feb 6), said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

All of them were imported cases and were placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore.

Advertisement

Advertisement

There were no cases in the community or in foreign worker dormitories.

More details would be announced later on Saturday, MOH said.







EMPLOYERS BREACHING COVID-19 REGULATIONS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Almost 140 employers were found to have committed serious breaches of COVID-19 measures since March last year, the Ministry of Manpower said in a Facebook post on Saturday.

As a result, they were ordered to cease operations.

Highlighting the continued risk of workplace transmission of the coronavirus, MOM said it had been stepping up enforcement of safe management measures at workplaces.

The ministry also said that since the introduction of such measures in March, it had inspected more than 36,000 workplaces and issued fines to more than 280 companies.

Advertisement

NO LO-HEI, CHINESE NEW YEAR GATHERINGS AT WORKPLACES

In Saturday's Facebook post, MOM also reminded companies that in the lead-up to the festive season, social gatherings such as lohei or Chinese New Year meals are prohibited at workplaces under current regulations.



"Companies may wish to explore alternative means to show its appreciation, such as via virtual celebrations or care packs," said the ministry.

As of 12pm on Saturday, Singapore has reported a total of 59,675 COVID-19 cases, with 29 fatalities.



Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram