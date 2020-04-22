COVID-19 infections in Singapore top 10,000, with 1,016 new cases

SINGAPORE: The number of COVID-19 cases in Singapore has crossed the 10,000 mark, with 1,016 new cases reported as of noon on Wednesday (Apr 22).

The vast majority of the new cases are work permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in its preliminary release of figures.



Fifteen cases are Singaporeans or permanent residents.



The new cases bring the national total to 10,141.



"We are still working through the details of the cases, and further updates will be shared via the MOH press release that will be issued tonight," the ministry said.

CIRCUIT BREAKER EXTENDED

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Tuesday announced that Singapore will extend its COVID-19 "circuit breaker" period by four weeks until Jun 1.

Tighter measures, such as closing more workplaces and entry restrictions at popular markets, were also announced.

Standalone shops that sell only beverages, packaged snacks, confectioneries or desserts will have to close. Hairdressers and barbers will also have to shut.



Addressing the spike in COVID-19 cases in dormitories, Mr Lee said that older foreign workers will be given "special attention" and moved to a separate dormitory for monitoring.

The Prime Minister added that the Government will increase medical resources in dormitories and deploy more medical personnel to ensure workers with flu symptoms get "appropriate and timely" medical treatment.



