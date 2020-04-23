COVID-19 infections in Singapore top 11,000, with 1,037 new cases

SINGAPORE: Singapore confirmed 1,037 new cases of COVID-19 as of noon on Thursday (Apr 23), taking the national total to 11,178.



This is the fourth day in a row that Singapore has reported a daily increase of more than 1,000 cases.

The vast majority of the new cases are work permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in its preliminary release of figures.

Twenty-one of the new cases are Singaporeans or permanent residents.

"We are still working through the details of the cases, and further updates will be shared via the MOH press release that will be issued tonight," the ministry added.



Twelve people in Singapore have died due to COVID-19. The latest fatality was announced on Wednesday night - an 84-year-old Singaporean woman identified as Case 1071.

MORE DORMITORIES GAZETTED AS ISOLATION AREAS

Singapore has seen an increase in the number of cases among work permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories in the last two weeks.

So far, a total of 21 foreign worker dormitories have been gazetted as isolation areas.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Tuesday announced that Singapore will extend its COVID-19 "circuit breaker" period by four weeks until Jun 1.



Addressing the spike in COVID-19 cases in dormitories, Mr Lee said the Government will increase medical resources there and deploy more medical personnel to ensure workers with flu symptoms get "appropriate and timely" medical treatment.

