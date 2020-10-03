Singapore reports 6 new COVID-19 infections, the lowest daily figure since March

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported six new COVID-19 infections as of noon on Saturday (Oct 3), the lowest daily figure since Mar 10.

Of the new cases, one is a community infection and four are imported cases.

This takes the national tally to 57,800.

The sole community case is a Singaporean, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

The four new imported cases were all placed on stay-home notice or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

More details will be provided later on Saturday, said MOH.

On Friday, one new location - Walking on Sunshine at Orchard Central - was added to the list of places visited by COVID-19 cases during their infectious period.

The hair salon/cafe was listed twice with the same time window (9.45am to 7.45pm) on both days - Sep 25 and Sep 26.

