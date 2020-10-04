Singapore reports 12 new COVID-19 infections, including 2 community cases

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 12 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Sunday (Oct 4), including two in the community and six imported infections, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its preliminary daily report.

This takes the national tally to 57,812.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Both community cases involve work pass holders, said MOH.

The six new imported cases had all been placed on stay-home notice or isolated after they arrived in Singapore.

More details will be provided later on Sunday night, said MOH.







Advertisement

Advertisement

Singapore on Saturday saw its lowest daily count of new COVID-19 since Mar 10, when it confirmed six new infections.

The authorities are gradually easing some restrictions, including allowing up to 100 people to attend worship services and weddings, live music at selected places of worship and larger audience limits at cinemas.

More people are also now allowed to return to the workplace, subject to conditions such as capacity limits.

Singapore has also lifted border restrictions for short-term visitors from Brunei, New Zealand, Vietnam and Australia, excluding Victoria state, subject to safety health measures.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram