Singapore reports 23 new COVID-19 cases, including 2 in the community

SINGAPORE: A total of 23 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Singapore as of noon on Friday (Jan 8), said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its preliminary daily update.

Two are locally transmitted cases in the community and had been placed on quarantine earlier, said the ministry, adding that no new infections were found in foreign workers' dormitories.

The remaining 21 cases are imported infections, all of whom were placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore.



More details on the cases will be released on Friday night, said MOH.







Individuals who choose not to take the COVID-19 vaccine may need to go through "more frequent testing", said Mr Lawrence Wong, co-chair of the COVID-19 multi-ministry task force in a recent interview.

Mr Wong, who is also Education Minister, spoke of "tangible benefits" for those who choose to get vaccine shots.

"It may well be, if the data validates all the hypotheses, that transmission risk can be significantly reduced. It may well be that travellers coming back need not serve SHN (stay-home notice) or will serve a shorter SHN," said Mr Wong in an interview on CNA's Talking Point.

"So those will be the benefits of getting a vaccination besides the fact that you are protecting yourself and your loved ones."

While many hope to return to a pre-pandemic normal, Mr Wong said that even in a post-coronavirus world, there would be pandemics with more virulent diseases that arise in the future.

"I think rather than thinking about let's go back to life before COVID, I think we should be thinking now about what are the things that we have done during this period that really ought to be permanently part of our new daily routines," he added.

As of Thursday, Singapore has reported a total of 58,836 COVID-19 cases.

