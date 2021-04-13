14 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore, all imported
SINGAPORE: Fourteen new COVID-19 cases were reported in Singapore as of noon on Tuesday (Apr 13), all imported infections.
All the cases were placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its preliminary daily update.
No new infections were reported in migrant workers' dormitories.
Details of the new cases will be released on Tuesday night, said MOH.
LOCAL TOURS CAN HAVE UP TO 50 PEOPLE
From Wednesday, local walking, kayaking and cycling tours can take groups of up to 50 people, an increase from the previous limit of 20.
Tours will also no longer be limited to eight hours, said the Singapore Tourism Board (STB), as it announced the easing of restrictions in line with Singapore's loosening of COVID-19 measures.
Tour participants must be split into sub-groups of no more than eight people each with at least 1m safe distancing. There should also not be any intermingling between sub-groups, said STB.
Service providers and tour participants are also required to wear face masks at all times.
As of Tuesday, Singapore has reported a total of 60,692 COVID-19 cases.
