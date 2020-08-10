Singapore reports 188 new COVID-19 infections, including 12 imported cases

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 188 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday (Aug 10), taking the national total to 55,292.



There was one new case in the community, a 60-year-old Singaporean man who was a contact of a previously identified COVID-19 case, said the Ministry of Health (MOH). He had been placed on quarantine and was tested during this time.

There were also 12 new imported cases, all of whom were placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore.



Among them was a 30-year-old woman and a 13-year-old girl, both permanent residents, who had travelled from India on Jul 29, as well as a 41-year-old permanent resident and an 18-year-old Singaporean who had arrived from Bangladesh and Philippines respectively on the same day.

Another five cases were work pass or work permit holders currently employed in Singapore, who also arrived from the Philippines on Jul 29. They include a 49-year-old woman, a 41-year-old woman, a 40-year-old woman, a 39-year-old woman and a 29-year-old woman.



The remaining three imported cases consist of a 3-year-old girl, a 35-year-old woman and a 14-year-old girl, all dependant's pass holders, who arrived from India on Jul 27 and Jul 28.

All the imported cases were tested while serving their stay-home notices at dedicated facilities, said MOH.

The vast majority of Monday's cases were work permit holders currently under quarantine.



"The inter-agency taskforce has completed the testing of all workers in the dormitories," said the ministry. "There are currently about 23,300 workers who are still serving out their quarantine period."

"These workers will be tested when their isolation ends, and we expect the case counts to remain high in the coming days, before tapering down thereafter."

MORE CLUSTERS CLOSED, MORE DISCHARGED

The ministry also announced the closure of four more COVID-19 clusters in dormitories: Avery Lodge Dormitory at 2D Jalan Papan, Cassia @ Penjuru at 15 Penjuru Walk, CDPL Tuas Dormitory at 6 Tuas South Street 15 and Tuas South Dormitory at 1 Tuas South Street 12.

"The following dormitories have been cleared, and now house only recovered individuals and those who have recently tested negative for COVID-19 infection," MOH said.



A total of 694 more cases of COVID-19 infection have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities.

In all, 49,609 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities.

There are currently 112 confirmed cases who are still in hospital. Of these, most are stable or improving, and none is in the intensive care unit.

A total of 5,544 are isolated and cared for at community facilities.

These are those who have mild symptoms, or are clinically well but still test positive for COVID-19.

In Singapore, 27 people have passed away from complications due to COVID-19 infection.













Singapore's total number of COVID-19 cases rose past 55,000 on Sunday - the country's 55th National Day - after 175 new infections were reported.



In his National Day message, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said Singapore would need “unity and resilience more than ever” to fight COVID-19.

He noted that many countries have seen their COVID-19 case tallies rise sharply after initially bringing the pandemic under control and easing restrictions.

“This can happen to us too, despite all our precautions,” he said, adding that the crisis was “far from over”.

Mr Lee added that it would most likely take “a year or two before a vaccine is widely available, and the threat of the virus is blunted”.

“Until then, we have to maintain our vigilance and resolve, to keep ourselves, our loved ones and our neighbours all safe.”

