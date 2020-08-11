Singapore reports lowest number of daily COVID-19 cases in more than 4 months, with 61 infections

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 61 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Tuesday (Aug 11), including two in the community and three imported infections, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

It is the lowest number of daily cases since Apr 2, when 49 new cases were reported. Tuesday's cases bring the total number of infections in the country to 55,353.

Both community cases reported on Tuesday were Singaporeans, said MOH in its preliminary daily update. The three imported cases were placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore.



The vast majority of infections were work permit holders under quarantine.

Further updates will be announced on Tuesday night, said the ministry.











On Monday, MOH announced the closure of four more COVID-19 clusters in dormitories: Avery Lodge Dormitory at 2D Jalan Papan, Cassia @ Penjuru at 15 Penjuru Walk, CDPL Tuas Dormitory at 6 Tuas South Street 15 and Tuas South Dormitory at 1 Tuas South Street 12.



"The inter-agency taskforce has completed the testing of all workers in the dormitories," said the ministry on Monday. "There are currently about 23,300 workers who are still serving out their quarantine period."

"These workers will be tested when their isolation ends, and we expect the case counts to remain high in the coming days, before tapering down thereafter."

