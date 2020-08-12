42 new COVID-19 cases reported in Singapore, lowest since Mar 30; including 1 in the community

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 42 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Wednesday (Aug 12), the lowest figure since March.



This brings the country's total to 55,395.

The sole community infection on Wednesday involves a Singaporean, said MOH in its preliminary daily update.

There are also 11 imported infections who had all been placed on stay-home notice or isolated upon their arrival in Singapore.

The vast majority of the reported cases are work permit holders currently under quarantine.

More details will be provided later on Wednesday.

MOH also said on Tuesday the inter-agency task force has completed the testing of all workers in the dormitories, with about 22,500 workers still serving out their quarantine period.

"These workers will be tested when their isolation ends and we expect the case counts to remain high in the coming days, before tapering down thereafter," the ministry said.

Another 37 dormitories have been cleared of COVID-19, and now house only recovered individuals and those who recently tested negative for COVID-19, MOH reported.



