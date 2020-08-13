102 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore, including 5 in the community

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 102 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Thursday (Aug 13), including five in the community and six imported infections, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

This brings the country's total number of cases to 55,497.

Of the five community cases, one is a Singapore permanent resident and four are work pass holders, said MOH in its preliminary daily update.

The six imported cases had all been placed on stay-home notice upon their arrival in Singapore.

The remaining new cases are work permit holders currently under quarantine.

More details will be made available on Thursday night, said MOH.

​​​​​​​800 WORKERS "NEWLY QUARANTINED"

On Wednesday, MOH reported that authorities have completed the testing of all workers in the dormitories and about 22,800 workers are still serving out their quarantine period.

This includes 800 migrant workers who were "newly quarantined" after a COVID-19 case was discovered among them in a cleared dormitory, said MOH.

"These workers will be tested when their quarantine ends, and we expect the case counts to remain high in the coming days, before tapering down thereafter."

CNA has contacted MOH for more details on the cleared dormitory as well as the workers who have been newly quarantined.

On Tuesday, Singapore authorities said they were monitoring migrant worker dormitories to manage the risk of new outbreaks after fresh COVID-19 cases were reported.



