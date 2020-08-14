Singapore reports 83 new COVID-19 infections; no community cases for the first time since Jun 1

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 83 new COVID-19 infections as of noon on Friday (Aug 14), including four imported cases, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

This brings the country's total to 55,580.

There were no cases reported in the community. This is the first time since Jun 1 that Singapore has not had a community case.

The vast majority of Friday's reported infections are work permit holders currently under quarantine, the MOH said in its preliminary daily update.

More details will be provided in an update on Friday evening, said MOH.







Since May 20, the daily community cases count has included infections among work permit holders living outside dormitories.

They were previously listed under a separate category in MOH's daily update.

SINGAPORE TO RESUME ESSENTIAL TRAVEL WITH JAPAN

Singapore and Japan on Thursday announced that both countries have agreed to resume essential business travel, with officials tasked to finalise the agreement by early September.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan and his Japanese counterpart Motegi Toshimitsu said they welcomed "ongoing negotiations" on the setting up of a special "Residence Track".

The announcement was made during Mr Motegi's official visit to Singapore from Aug 12 to 14.

