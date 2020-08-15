Singapore reports 81 new COVID-19 infections, including 10 crew members who arrived on vessel

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 81 new COVID-19 infections as of noon on Saturday (Aug 15), including 10 crew members who had arrived on a vessel on Aug 8.

Singapore's total number of COVID-19 cases now stands at 55,661, with fatalities remaining at 27.

In all, 16 of the new cases were imported, said the Ministry of Health (MOH). This is the highest number of imported cases since Apr 1, when there were 19 such infections.

The 10 crew members who arrived on the vessel did not disembark prior to being taken to the hospital, said the ministry.

The rest of the imported cases had all been placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore.

MOH also reported three cases in the community on Saturday. Two are Singaporeans or permanent residents, and one is a work pass holder.

The remainder of Saturday's reported infections are work permit holders currently under quarantine.

More details will be provided on Saturday night, said MOH.







Transport Minister Ong Ye Kung said on Friday that Singapore may have to consider replacing the two-week isolation period for arriving travellers with a "rigorous testing regime", as part of efforts to "revive" the country's air hub​​​​​​​.

Singapore and Japan on Thursday announced that both countries have agreed to resume essential business travel, with officials tasked to finalise the agreement by early September.

