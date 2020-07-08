Singapore reports 158 new COVID-19 cases, 9 community infections

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 158 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Wednesday (Jul 8), including nine community infections, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in its preliminary report.

This takes the total number of cases in Singapore to 45,298.

There were four Singaporeans or permanent residents and five work pass holders among the new community cases.

There were also three imported cases, all of whom were placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore.

The vast majority of the new cases were work permit holders living in foreign worker dormitories, the ministry said.



More details will be released by MOH on Wednesday night.

Singapore moved into Phase 2 of its reopening on Jun 19, nearly three weeks after entering Phase 1 with its exit from a "circuit breaker" period.



Addressing social media claims, MOH's director of medical services Kenneth Mak said on Tuesday that the authorities do not have "active plans" to return to Phase 1 immediately after the General Election.

Associate Professor Mak said the task force leading Singapore's response to the pandemic did not see the rise in the number of community cases as a second wave of infections, attributing it to an increase in social interactions after the circuit breaker.



On Tuesday, Singapore reported 157 new COVID-19 cases, including five children among 20 community cases.



Four of the children are students who were already on home quarantine due to household infections, said the Ministry of Education. The fifth is a two-year-old Singaporean boy linked to a previous case.



A teacher from Assumption Pathway School was also among Tuesday's cases.



