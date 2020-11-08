2 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore, both imported

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported two new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Sunday (Nov 8), said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its daily preliminary update.

Both were imported cases who were placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore.

There were no cases in the community or in workers' dormitories.



The new infections bring Singapore's tally of COVID-19 cases to 58,056.







SAFE REOPENING

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Sunday said that it takes political leadership to persuade people about keeping safety measures in place when case numbers are low.



In a speech at the People's Action Party's (PAP) biennial conference, Mr Lee, who is the PAP's secretary-general, said that although the situation is under control, the country has to get into a position where it can confidently open up further.



"We can't simply relax the current restrictions, and hope that COVID-19 cases will remain low," he said.



Opening up further will increase the chances of getting more new cases, Mr Lee said, and so Singapore has to maintain its safe distancing measures.



It also has to keep refining its safeguards – such as improving its contact tracing and testing regimes – to deal with the cases that pop up. This will minimise the danger of major outbreaks as the country opens up.

Mr Lee said this will allow Singapore to enter Phase 3 without "suffering a big second wave of infections, and get back to a more normal life" of larger social gatherings and leisure travel.

