Singapore reports 21 new COVID-19 cases, including 3 in the community and 15 imported cases

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 21 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Thursday (Oct 1), including three infections in the community, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in its daily preliminary update.

Singapore's tally of COVID-19 cases now stands at 57,786.

All three community infections are Singaporeans or permanent residents, said MOH.



There are also 15 imported cases, all of whom were placed on stay-home notice upon their arrival in Singapore.

This is the highest number of daily imported cases since Aug 15, during which 16 imported infections were reported.

More details on the cases will be given on Thursday night, the ministry said.

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) announced earlier on Thursday that 342 workers living at Space@Tuas dormitory have been moved to a government quarantine facility after a new COVID-19 case was detected on Monday.

Safe living measures were "not strictly enforced" in the affected block where the case lived, said MOM, as it urged all dormitory operators, employers and workers to comply with the rules in dormitories.



In a video address to a high-level event at the United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday, Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat spoke about Singapore’s support for “vaccine multilateralism”.

“Every country is doing its best to contain the spread of the virus, and to cushion the impact of the pandemic on businesses, workers and households. But no place can truly be safe, until every place is safe,” said Mr Heng.

“Countries must therefore work together to fight this pandemic. This is our only way to overcome the crisis,” he added.

EASING OF BORDER RESTRICTIONS FOR SOME VISITORS

Also on Wednesday, the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) said Singapore will lift border restrictions for some visitors from Australia, excluding Victoria state, and Vietnam from Oct 8, after doing so for Brunei and New Zealand earlier this month.

The two countries have successfully controlled the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic and the risk of importation is low, the authority said.

From Thursday, foreigners who are short-term visitors travelling from Vietnam and Australia, excluding Victoria state, may apply for an Air Travel Pass to seek entry into Singapore. Travel will be allowed from Oct 8.

At the same time, Singapore will also update its travel advisory to allow travel to Australia (excluding Victoria State) and Vietnam, said CAAS.

