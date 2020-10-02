10 new COVID-19 infections in Singapore, including 1 in the community, 5 imported cases

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 10 new COVID-19 infections on Friday (Oct 2), including one in the community and five imported cases.

The sole community case involves a work pass holder, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in its preliminary daily update.



The five imported cases had all been placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore, said MOH.

Singapore's COVID-19 tally now stands at 57,794.

More information on the cases will be provided later on Friday, MOH said.







On Thursday, the number of new daily COVID-19 cases imported into Singapore from overseas surpassed the number of new infections among migrant workers living in dormitories for the first time in six months.



MOH reported 15 new imported cases and three new cases in migrant worker dormitories on Thursday.

The last time the daily count of imported cases exceeded those in the migrant worker dormitories was on Apr 1, about a week after authorities started banning short-term visitors from entering the country.



Singapore has said it will lift border restrictions for short-term visitors from Australia, excluding Victoria state, and Vietnam from Oct 8.

This follows the lifting of border restrictions for visitors from Brunei and New Zealand from Sep 8.

Also on Thursday, two community cases were removed from the tally after having been reported by MOH in an earlier preliminary daily update.

The two were removed after further tests confirmed they were not infected. Initial test results for cases 57,918 and 57,919 had been borderline-positive, said MOH.



