23 new COVID-19 infections in Singapore, including 3 in the community and 4 imported cases

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 23 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday (Sep 30), including three in the community.

All the community cases are work pass holders, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its preliminary daily update.

There are also four imported cases, who had all been placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore, said MOH.

This brings the total number of cases in the country to 57,765.

More information on the cases will be provided later on Wednesday, said MOH.







SOME EASING OF RESTRICTIONS

Singapore has announced that it will further ease some COVID-19 restrictions.



From Oct 3, up to 100 people can attend worship services and weddings, double the current limit of 50 people.



Live music can also resume at 16 religious organisations, while some places of worship may trial services for up to 250 people.



Audience limits in cinemas will be raised from Thursday. Large cinema halls with more than 300 seats to have up to three zones of a maximum of 50 patrons each.



Other cinema halls will be permitted to increase to 50 per cent of their original operating capacity, or maintain the current limit of up to 50 patrons per hall, subject to COVID-19 safe management measures.

