75 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore, including 1 community infection

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 75 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Wednesday (Sep 9), with one community infection, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in its preliminary update.

This takes the national total to 57,166.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The sole community case is a work pass holder, said the ministry.

There are 14 imported cases as well, all of whom were placed on stay-home notice upon their arrival in Singapore.

Among the 60 cases residing in dormitories, MOH said 31 are from Westlite Toh Guan dormitory.

The health ministry said the majority of these cases had earlier been placed on quarantine and were tested during quarantine to determine their status.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The remaining cases were detected through surveillance testing, such as through MOH's bi-weekly rostered routine testing.



Further updates will be announced later on Wednesday, the ministry said.







On Tuesday, several places were added to the list of public places visited by COVID-19 cases in the community during their infectious period.

These new locations included three eateries at Nanyang Technological University (NTU).

Two of the NTU locations are eateries at the university's North Spine Plaza - the food court there and Paik's Bibim. The third location is also a food establishment, Quad Cafe at the NTU School of Biological Sciences.



In addition, the S11 Dormitory @ Punggol was identified as a new COVID-19 cluster after a newly confirmed case was linked to 13 previous infections.

The dormitory at 2 Seletar North Link was previously Singapore's largest COVID-19 cluster with 2,846 cases before MOH reported it as closed on Aug 8.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram