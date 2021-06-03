35 new community COVID-19 cases in Singapore, including 2 unlinked infections

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 35 new COVID-19 infections in the community as of Thursday (Jun 3), including two with no links to previous cases.

Twenty-two of the cases were linked to MINDSville@Napiri Adult Disability Home in Hougang. They were all quarantined prior to detection, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

MOH had said in its daily update on Wednesday that the 22 cases would be added to Thursday's case count after their test results were verified. There are currently a total of 27 cases linked to the MINDSville@Napiri cluster.

All residents and employees of the home were tested after a resident was confirmed to have COVID-19 on May 31.

Among the remaining 13 new community infections reported on Thursday, 11 were linked to previous cases and two were unlinked, said MOH. Six cases had already been placed on quarantine and five were detected through surveillance testing.

There were also 10 new imported cases on Thursday, all of whom were placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore. Five of them are returning Singaporeans or permanent citizens.

No new cases were reported in migrant workers' dormitories.

In all, Singapore reported 45 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

This is the highest daily case count since May 16, when Singapore entered Phase 2 (Heightened Alert) following a spike in community cases.

Details of the new cases will be released on Thursday night, said MOH.







China's Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine can be administered in Singapore under the special access route after the World Health Organization approved it for emergency use, MOH said on Wednesday.

Earlier this week, MOH announced that through the special access route, private healthcare institutions will be able to bring in unregistered COVID-19 vaccines.

Singapore has received supplies of the Sinovac doses, but the vaccine has not been approved for use by the Health Sciences Authority.

The country has approved two vaccines made by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna for use.

As of Thursday, Singapore has reported a total of 62,145 COVID-19 cases and 33 fatalities.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram