307 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore, including 1 community infection

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 307 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Saturday (Aug 1), including one community infection, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its preliminary update.

This brings the total number of cases in the country to 52,512.

The sole community infection involves a Singaporean, said MOH.

There were also five imported cases who were placed on stay-home notices upon their arrival in Singapore.

The vast majority of the new cases are work permit holders staying in foreign worker dormitories.

More details of the cases will provided later in the day, said the ministry.

Singapore is in Phase 2 of its reopening after almost two months of a "circuit breaker" period that was aimed at curbing the number of COVID-19 infections.

Since Phase 2 began, most activities have resumed, with strict safe distancing measures in place.

On Thursday, MOH announced that restrictions would be further eased on the number of people allowed at two key life events - weddings and wakes as well as funerals.

The authority said the multi-ministry task force recognised the need for "important activities and key life events to continue" during the COVID-19 outbreak and that the move was part of a "careful, calibrated resumption of activities in Phase 2".

Since the beginning of Phase 2 reopening, marriage solemnisations and wakes have been allowed to take place with up to 20 people.

From Aug 4, up to 50 people will be allowed at marriage solemnisations. This includes the couple, but excludes the solemniser and vendors.

At wakes and funerals, up to 30 people will be allowed from Aug 4 to pay their last respects.

