Singapore reports 396 new COVID-19 cases, including 3 community infections

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 396 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Friday (Jul 31), with three infections in the community, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a preliminary update.

This brings the total number of cases in the country to 52,205.

All three community cases are work pass holders, MOH said.

There were also three imported cases who were placed on stay-home notices upon their arrival in Singapore.

The vast majority of the new cases are work permit holders staying in foreign worker dormitories.

More details will be announced on Friday night, MOH said.

Singapore is currently in Phase 2 of its reopening, with the gradual resumption of activities.

On Thursday, MOH announced that restrictions on the number of people allowed at two key life events - weddings and wakes/funerals - would be further eased from Aug 4, subject to safe distancing measures.

The authority said the multi-ministry task force recognised the need for "important activities and key life events to continue" during the COVID-19 outbreak and that the move was part of a "careful, calibrated resumption of activities in Phase 2".

Since the beginning of Phase 2 reopening, marriage solemnisations have been allowed to take place with up to 20 people.



