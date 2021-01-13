1 dormitory case among 38 new COVID-19 infections in Singapore

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 38 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Wednesday (Jan 13), said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its preliminary daily update.

One case was found in a foreign workers' dormitory, the first since Dec 15. No new cases were reported in the community.



Thirty-seven cases were imported and were placed on stay-home notice or isolated upon arrival in Singapore, said MOH.



Details of the new cases will be released on Wednesday night, it added.







SINGAPORE AIRLINES STAFF TO RECEIVE VACCINE

Eligible Singapore Airlines (SIA) staff members will start receiving the COVID-19 vaccine from Wednesday as part of a vaccination drive for some workers in the aviation sector.



The vaccination is available to Singapore-based staff members who are currently on the rostered routine testing programme, an SIA spokesperson said on Tuesday.



These include cabin crew, pilots, airport-based staff members whose job requires them to interact with passengers, and selected engineering staff members.

Participation is voluntary and the SIA Group "strongly encourages" all eligible staff members to take up this offer, said the spokesperson.



As of Wednesday, Singapore has reported a total of 58,984 COVID-19 cases and 29 fatalities from the disease.



