Singapore sees record daily spike of 142 new COVID-19 cases

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 142 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday (Apr 8), the biggest daily increase since the outbreak began here in January, bringing the national total to 1,623.

Fifty-five cases have been linked to known clusters, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said.

Two new cases are imported. Contact tracing is currently pending for 72 cases while another 13 have been linked to other cases.

MOH also announced that 29 cases have been discharged from hospitals and community isolation facilities. In total, 406 cases have fully recovered from COVID-19.

The ministry said investigations are ongoing to establish the cause of death of Case 1604, a 32-year-old male Indian national who was a long term pass holder.

He had been swabbed at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID) for COVID-19 on Apr 7, and was advised to stay at home pending the test result, MOH said.

His chest X-ray indicated he did not have pneumonia.

"He passed away at his residence on Apr 8, and was confirmed to have COVID-19 infection after his demise. Investigations are ongoing to establish the cause of death," said MOH.



On Tuesday, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said an inter-agency taskforce will help migrant workers staying at three dormitories affected by the COVID-19 outbreak as "circuit breaker" measures kick in.



All three dormitories have been gazetted as isolation areas following a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases in several foreign worker dormitories across Singapore.

Also on Tuesday, a Bill banning social gatherings of any size in both public and private spaces as Singapore battles the COVID-19 pandemic was passed in Parliament.

Under the COVID-19 (Temporary Measures) Bill, the Health Minister can prohibit events and gatherings or impose conditions on how they are conducted and on the participation in such activities.



