Singapore sees record spike of 142 new COVID-19 cases; 20 linked to largest cluster at S11 dormitory

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 142 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday (Apr 8), the biggest daily increase since the outbreak began here in January, bringing the national total to 1,623.

Fifty-five cases have been linked to known clusters, while another 13 are linked to other cases, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said.

Two new cases are imported. Contact tracing is currently pending for 72 cases.

MOH also announced that 29 cases have been discharged from hospitals and community isolation facilities. In total, 406 cases have fully recovered from COVID-19.



The ministry said investigations are ongoing to establish the cause of death of Case 1604, a 32-year-old Indian national who was a long term pass holder. He had not been not linked to any cases.

He had been swabbed at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID) for COVID-19 on Apr 7, and was advised to stay at home pending the test result, MOH said.

His chest X-ray indicated he did not have pneumonia.

"He passed away at his residence on Apr 8, and was confirmed to have COVID-19 infection after his demise. Investigations are ongoing to establish the cause of death," said MOH.

A total of 669 cases are still in hospital, according to MOH. Of these, 29 are in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

Another 542 cases who are clinically well but still testing positive for COVID-19 are being isolated at Concord International Hospital, Mount Elizabeth Hospital, Gleneagles Hospital, Mount Alvernia Hospital, Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital and the Community Isolation Facility at D’Resort NTUC.

MORE CASES LINKED TO FOREIGN WORKER DORMITORIES



More cases have been linked to clusters at foreign worker dormitories. Among the new cases reported on Wednesday, 40 were linked to clusters at such dormitories while 28 were linked to non-dormitory clusters or other cases.

Further investigations have also uncovered links between previously announced and new cases.

Twenty additional cases were linked to the cluster at S11 Dormitory @ Punggol, taking its total number of cases to 118.

Four more cases were linked to the cluster at Westlite Toh Guan dormitory, which now has a total of 38 confirmed cases.

Five more cases were linked to Toh Guan Dormitory, taking its total up to 23.

Eleven additional cases were linked to the cluster at Sungei Tengah Lodge, taking its total to 29.

Four additional cases were linked to Tampines Dormitory, taking its total to 21, while three additional cases were linked to Kranji Lodge, which now has six cases.



Cochrane Lodge I and Cochrane Lodge II were both linked to an additional case each, taking their totals to seven and six respectively.

One additional case was linked to a dormitory at 55 Sungei Kadut Loop, taking its total to five.

Six additional cases were linked to a construction site at Project Glory, taking its total to 27.

Five more cases were linked to the cluster at Mustafa Centre, taking its total to 50, while three more cases were linked to the Keppel Shipyard cluster, taking its total to 12.

Another case was also linked to the cluster at Wilby Residences, which now has a total of 10 cases.

The health ministry set out more details of Wednesday's new cases on its website.

AFFECTED HEALTHCARE WORKER

The details of another public healthcare worker who contracted the disease were shared by the health ministry on Wednesday.

Case 1466 is a 31-year-old Indian national who is a Singapore work pass holder with no recent travel history to affected countries or regions.

He reported onset of symptoms on Apr 5 and was confirmed to have COVID-19 on Apr 7. He is currently warded at NCID.

The man is employed as a technician at Ng Teng Fong General Hospital but had not gone to work since the onset of his symptoms.

As of noon on Apr 8 the health ministry has identified 19,444 close contacts of the confirmed cases who have been quarantined. Of these, 5,665 are currently quarantined, and 13,779 have completed their quarantine.

On Tuesday, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said an inter-agency taskforce will help migrant workers staying at three dormitories affected by the COVID-19 outbreak as "circuit breaker" measures kick in.



All three dormitories have been gazetted as isolation areas following a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases in several foreign worker dormitories across Singapore.

Also on Tuesday, a Bill banning social gatherings of any size in both public and private spaces as Singapore battles the COVID-19 pandemic was passed in Parliament.

Under the COVID-19 (Temporary Measures) Bill, the Health Minister can prohibit events and gatherings or impose conditions on how they are conducted and on the participation in such activities.



Editor’s note: This article has been updated to reflect corrected numbers issued by MOH on the total number of cases at S11 Dormitory @ Punggol.



