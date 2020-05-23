Singapore reports 642 new COVID-19 cases, taking total past 31,000

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 642 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Saturday (May 23), taking the national total to 31,068.

The vast majority of the new cases are foreign workers living in dormitories, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in its preliminary daily update.

Six are either Singaporeans or permanent residents.



Further updates will be announced on Saturday night, the ministry said.









On Friday, updates from the authorities showed eight patients in critical condition in the intensive care unit – the smallest number since the start of the “circuit breaker” period.

This is also the first time that the number of COVID-19 patients in the ICU fell to a single digit since the circuit breaker started on Apr 7.



Singapore will exit the circuit breaker as planned on Jun 1, with measures to be progressively lifted in three phases.

Under the first phase of the lifting of measures, patients warded in hospitals will be allowed to have visitors again but only if they are from the same or one other household, MOH said on Friday.

In addition, dental procedures such as scaling and polishing, fillings, crowns, dentures and orthodontic treatment will also be allowed to resume with appropriate precautions.

As part of an initiative by Temasek Foundation in partnership with the Early Childhood Development Agency and the Ministry of Education, pre-school and primary school students will each be given a face shield and hand sanitisers as they prepare to head back to the classroom from Jun 2.



