Singapore reports 548 new COVID-19 cases, including 3 Singaporeans or PRs

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 548 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Sunday (May 24), taking its total number of coronavirus infections to 31,616.

The vast majority of the new cases are foreign workers living in dormitories, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in its preliminary daily update.

Three of the new cases are Singaporeans or permanent residents, MOH said.







MORE PRE-SCHOOL STAFF MEMBERS TEST POSITIVE

On Saturday, two pre-school staff members were among the 11 community cases reported.

One of them, a 24-year-old Filipino woman, works at PCF Sparkletots @ Gambas and the other is a 54-year-old Singaporean woman who works at Shaws Preschool @ Lorong Chuan.

As of Sunday 12pm, seven pre-school staff members have tested positive for COVID-19, less than one per cent of the 15,300 who have been swabbed so far.

The mass testing exercise, ahead of pre-schools reopening on Jun 2, is now at the halfway mark, said the Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA) on Saturday.

