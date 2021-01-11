22 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 22 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Monday (Jan 11), said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its preliminary daily update.

No locally transmitted cases in the community or in foreign workers' dormitories were reported.

Advertisement

Advertisement

All the cases were imported and were all placed on stay-home notice or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

More details will be shared later on Monday night, the ministry said.

Advertisement

Advertisement







VACCINE ROLLOUT CONTINUES



About 1,050 frontline healthcare officers from the Home Team will be vaccinated against COVID-19 over the coming weeks, the Ministry of Home Affairs said on Monday.



Among those getting vaccine shots are the Singapore Civil Defence Force's Emergency Medical Services officers, staff from the Home Team Medical Services Division and Singapore Prison Service medical services division officers.



Advertisement

Frontline officers from the Home Team Science and Technology Agency who run laboratory tests on swab samples from travellers will also get the vaccine.



This comes after the Government accepted a vaccination strategy that involves first inoculating healthcare workers starting on Dec 30 last year, and rolling it out to more healthcare institutions.



As of Monday, Singapore has reported a total of 58,929 COVID-19 cases.



Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram