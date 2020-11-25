7 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore, all imported infections

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported seven new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Wednesday (Nov 25), the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a preliminary daily update.

All of the cases were imported and were placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore.



No new locally transmitted cases have been reported in the country for 15 consecutive days.



More details will be provided on Wednesday night, said the health ministry.













NO ACTIVE CLUSTERS



Singapore's last COVID-19 cluster in a migrant worker dormitory has closed, meaning there are no active clusters for the first time since the pandemic began.

On Tuesday, MOH announced the closure of the COVID-19 cluster at Cassia @ Penjuru dormitory, after 28 consecutive days with no new infection linked to it.

"With the closure of this cluster, there are no active COVID-19 clusters for the first time since Feb 3, 2020," the ministry said.



Singapore's first cluster was reported on Feb 4 at the Yong Thai Hang Medical Hall, a Chinese medicine shop that primarily served tourists from China.

Three days later, Singapore's Disease Outbreak Response System Condition (DORSCON) level was raised from Yellow to Orange - where it remains - as more local cases emerged without links to previous cases or travel history to China.



As of Wednesday, Singapore has reported 58,190 cases of COVID-19.



