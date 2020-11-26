5 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore, with first community infection in more than 2 weeks

SINGAPORE: Singapore on Thursday (Nov 26) reported its first community COVID-19 case in more than two weeks, ending a 15-day stretch with no new locally transmitted infections.

The community case was among five new infections as of noon, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in its preliminary daily update.



Four of the cases were imported and were placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore, said MOH.

There were no new cases in the dormitories.

More details will be announced on Thursday night, said the health ministry.







MANAGING COVID-19 RISKS



Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing said on Wednesday that Singapore needs to manage the risks - not eliminate them entirely - as the country prepares to reopen for travel.

"Shutting ourselves off from the world is not an option," Mr Chan said in a speech at the TravelRevive trade show. "Singapore is unable to tap on a large local population or domestic travel to sustain our tourism sector."

It is also not realistic to expect to eliminate all the risks of reopening, he said.

"Learning how to manage risks will thus be a far more productive approach, and place us in good stead as we never know what will be the next crisis that might hit us, or what will be the next virus that might disrupt air travel."

On Wednesday, MOH also announced that COVID-19 community surveillance testing will be extended to stallholders in and around Tekka Centre. Testing operations will take place on Thursday, near Little India MRT station.



This is part of efforts to conduct more extensive testing in the community "to facilitate early detection and to obtain a better picture of population prevalence", said the ministry.



Singapore has reported 58,195 cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday.



