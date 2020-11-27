4 new COVID-19 infections in Singapore, all imported

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported four new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Friday (Nov 27), said the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in its preliminary daily update.

All the new cases were imported and placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore.

More details will be provided on Friday night, said the health ministry.







FIRST COMMUNITY CASE IN 15 DAYS

Singapore reported its first community COVID-19 case in more than two weeks on Thursday, a 32-year-old Singaporean man who works as a service engineer at Master Systems Marine.

The case is currently unlinked.

The man developed a fever and sore throat on the night of Nov 23 and sought medical treatment at a general practitioner clinic the next day, where he was tested for COVID-19.

He was then taken by ambulance to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases the following day when his test came back positive, said MOH.

"His serological test has come back negative, indicating that this is a fresh infection," said the health ministry.

The man also had dinner with 12 family members at Seoul Garden at Tampines Mall on Nov 21.

"They had occupied three tables and there was mingling between the groups," said the ministry.

Among those at the dinner was his two-year-old niece, who had been issued a medical certificate from Nov 20 to Nov 24 for runny nose. She has since tested negative for COVID-19.

"Investigations are ongoing to assess if there had been any breach of the relevant safe management measures," said MOH.

All his identified close contacts have been isolated and placed on quarantine. They will be tested at the start and end of their quarantine period.

"We will also conduct serological tests on his household and family contacts to determine if he could have been infected by them," said the ministry.

Singapore's tally of COVID-19 cases stands at 58,199 as of Friday.



