8 new COVID-19 infections in Singapore, including 1 in the community

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported eight new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Sunday (Nov 29), the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in its preliminary daily update.

Of the new infections, one case was in the community and seven were imported.

The only community case is a migrant worker residing in the community, and was detected through community surveillance testing of stallholders in and around Tekka Centre on Nov 26.



The man's serological test returned positive, which indicates a "likely past infection", MOH said.

The imported cases were all placed on stay-home notice or isolated upon arrival in Singapore, the ministry added.

More details will be released on Sunday night, said MOH.

A 68-year-old man died from complications due to the coronavirus on Friday. His death, reported on Saturday night, is Singapore's 29th such fatality.



MOH said that that the Singaporean man, known as Case 58343, had a history of hypertension and heart disease. The man travelled to Indonesia for work on Mar 10.

He had experienced shortness of breath since Nov 11 and returned to Singapore on Nov 17 when he was admitted to a hospital upon his arrival, said MOH. His COVID-19 infection was confirmed the following day.



Singapore's tally of cases stands at 58,213 as of Sunday.



