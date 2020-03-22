No entry or transit through Singapore for all short-term visitors amid heightened risk of imported COVID-19 cases: MOH

SINGAPORE: Singapore will not allow short-term visitors from entering or transiting through the country in view of the "heightened risk of importation of COVID-19 cases", said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Sunday (Mar 22).

The restriction will take effect at 11.59pm on Monday, said MOH in a press release.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"This is also (done) to conserve resources so we can focus on Singaporeans," it added.



Only work pass holders providing essential services, such as in healthcare and transport, will be allowed by the Ministry of Manpower to enter or return to Singapore. This also includes their dependents, MOH added.



Almost 80 per cent of Singapore's new COVID-19 cases over the past three days were imported, most of them Singapore residents and Long Term Pass holders returning from abroad, MOH said.



"These imported cases had travel histories to 22 different countries," the ministry said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As previously announced, all Singaporeans, permanent residents and long-term pass holders returning to Singapore will be issued a 14-day stay-home notice, which requires them to stay home at all times.

The Singapore-Malaysia Special Working Committee has agreed that Malaysians with work permits will continue to be able to work on the island during this period, with appropriate accommodation arrangements, MOH said, adding that transport of goods between Malaysia and Singapore will also be facilitated.

"Discussions in the committee are ongoing," the ministry said in its press release.

The latest restrictions were announced a day after Singapore confirmed its first deaths from the disease. Two patients – a 75-year-old Singaporean woman and a 64-year-old Indonesian man – died from complications due to COVID-19 on Saturday morning.



The woman, known as case 90, had a history of chronic heart disease and hypertension. She was linked to the cluster at The Life Church and Missions Singapore.



The second patient, known as case 212, was a 64-year-old Indonesian man with a history of heart disease.



Singapore also confirmed 47 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Saturday, taking the national total to 432.



They include 39 imported cases with travel history to Australia, Europe, North America, ASEAN and other parts of Asia. Of which, 33 are returning residents and long-term pass holders, while six are short-term visitors.



The remaining eight new cases were locally transmitted. Two are linked to previous cases, while six are currently unlinked, authorities said in its daily update.



To reduce the risk of further local transmission, stricter measures were announced on Friday, including a suspension of all events and gatherings with 250 or more participants.



Operators of public venues, such as retail shops and food and beverage (F&B) outlets, also have to put in place precautionary measures to ensure separation of at least 1m between people.



The country also rolled out a new TraceTogether mobile application in a bid to speed up contact tracing efforts.



Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the COVID-19 outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram