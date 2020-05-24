No new COVID-19 cluster reported in Singapore for the first time in more than 6 weeks

SINGAPORE: For the first time in more than six weeks, no new COVID-19 cluster was identified in Singapore on Sunday (May 24).

According to data from the Ministry of Health (MOH), the last time there were no new clusters was on Apr 8, a day after the "circuit breaker" period in Singapore began.

Singapore on Sunday reported 548 new COVID-19 cases, taking its total number of coronavirus infections to 31,616. The majority of the cases are foreign workers living in dormitories.

The health ministry's COVID-19 daily press release on Sunday showed that there were a total of 69 active clusters.

S11 Dormitory @ Punggol, which has a residential capacity of 13,000, is the largest cluster in Singapore. Eighty-eight additional cases were linked to S11 on Sunday, taking the total number of COVID-19 infetions linked to the dormitory to 2,679.

Other dormitories with large clusters include Sungei Tengah Lodge with 1,952 cases, Tuas View Dormitory with 1,319 infections and Jurong Penjuru Dormitory with 1,066 cases.

Singapore saw its higest daily number of new COVID-19 clusters on Apr 30. On that day, it reported 12 new clusters, including one at the Institute of Mental Health.

It was also the only time when the daily number of new clusters in Singapore hit double digits.

Since May 19, the number of new COVID-19 clusters reported ranged between one or two locations.

