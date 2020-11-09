8 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported eight new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Monday (Nov 9), said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

All of the new infections were imported cases who were placed on stay-home notice or isolated upon arrival in Singapore. There have been no new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases for four consecutive days.

The new infections bring Singapore's tally of COVID-19 cases to 58,064.



More details about the new cases will be released on Monday night, said MOH.











COVID-19 PANDEMIC NOT JUST A PUBLIC HEALTH PROBLEM: PM LEE

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Sunday said that the COVID-19 pandemic was not just a public health problem but also a political one.

In a speech at the People’s Action Party’s (PAP) 36th Ordinary Party Conference, Mr Lee said that it takes political leadership to persuade people about keeping safety measures in place when case numbers are low.



Although the situation in Singapore is under control, the country has to get into a position where it can confidently open up further, said Mr Lee.



“We can't simply relax the current restrictions and hope that COVID-19 cases will remain low,” he said.



Opening up further will increase the chances of getting more new cases, Mr Lee said, and so Singapore has to maintain its safe distancing measures.

