Singapore reports 4 new COVID-19 infections, lowest daily count since Mar 4

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported four new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Monday (Oct 12), the lowest daily tally since Mar 4 when there were two new cases.

Monday's count includes one in the community, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its preliminary daily report.

Two imported cases were also reported. All of the imported cases had been placed on stay-home notice upon their arrival in Singapore.

The remaining case lives in a dormitory.



The new infections take Singapore's COVID-19 cases to 57,880.

Details about the new cases will be released in an update on Monday night, the ministry said.

SINGAPORE, INDONESIA TO LAUNCH GREEN LANE

Singapore and Indonesia have agreed to set up a reciprocal green lane (RGL) for essential business and official travel between both countries.

Applications for the RGL will open on Oct 26 and travel will start soon after, Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said earlier on Monday.

Indonesian citizens, as well as Singapore citizens and residents, are eligible to apply for the RGL.

Travellers will have to abide by COVID-19 prevention measures agreed by both countries, including pre-departure and post-arrival swab tests at health institutions recognised by both countries.

Indonesian Foreign Affairs Minister Retno Marsudi said at a press conference that the country will have two points of entry for the RGL: Batam's ferry terminal and Jakarta's Soekarno-Hatta International Airport.

The two entry points for Singapore will be Tanah Merah ferry terminal and Changi Airport.

