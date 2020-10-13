Singapore reports 4 new COVID-19 cases, all imported

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported four new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Tuesday (Oct 13), all of which were imported infections, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

The imported cases were placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore.

No new community cases were reported. There were also no new infections in dormitories for the first time in more than six months.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 infections in Singapore to 57,884.

More details will be released on Tuesday night, said MOH.













28TH COVID-19 DEATH

On Monday, a 64-year-old man became Singapore's 28th COVID-19 fatality after he died from complications due to COVID-19 infection.

The man, a Singapore permanent resident, is the country's first reported COVID-19 death in nearly three months.



MOH announced on Monday that all travellers with travel history to Sabah in the past two weeks will be required to serve a 14-day stay-home notice at dedicated facilities.

The requirement applies to all travellers entering Singapore from 11.59pm on Wednesday. This follows a recent increase in COVID-19 cases in Sabah.



From 11.59pm on Oct 19, travellers who are not Singapore citizens or permanent residents and who have recent travel history to Indonesia or the Philippines in the past 14 days will be required to take a COVID-19 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test within 72 hours before departure, MOH said.



Travellers will need to present a valid negative COVID-19 test result as a condition of approval to enter or transfer through Singapore.



The ministry also announced that from 11.59pm on Wednesday, travellers from Hong Kong will be allowed to serve a reduced seven-day stay-home notice at their place of residence.

