Singapore reports 3 new COVID-19 cases, including 1 dormitory infection and 2 imported

SINGAPORE: Three new COVID-19 cases were reported in Singapore as of noon on Thursday (Oct 15), with one dormitory infection and two imported cases.

Both imported cases were placed on stay-home notices upon their arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its preliminary update.



The new infections take Singapore's total number of COVID-19 cases to 57,892.

More details will be released on Thursday night, the ministry said.







HONG KONG, SINGAPORE AIR TRAVEL BUBBLE

Earlier on Thursday, the Transport Ministry announced that Singapore and Hong Kong have reached an in-principle agreement to establish a bilateral air travel bubble.



This means that those travelling under the bubble will have no restrictions on their travel purpose and will not need to have a controlled itinerary​​​​​​​. Travellers will also not be subject to quarantine or stay-home notice requirements.​​​​​​​

However, travellers will need to test negative on mutually recognised COVID-19 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests. They will also be required to go on flights dedicated for those travelling under the bubble.

DORM CASES IN SINGAPORE

Before Thursday's figures were released,Singapore reported no new COVID-19 case in dormitories for the first time in more than six months on Tuesday.

Infections in dormitories, which house foreign workers, form the bulk of Singapore’s cases with more than 54,000 cases. At its peak, more than 1,000 new cases a day were discovered in the dormitories.



SINGAPORE'S ECONOMY FOLLOWING CIRCUIT BREAKER

On Wednesday, advance estimates from the Ministry of Trade and Industry showed that Singapore's economy shrank 7 per cent year-on-year in the third quarter compared with a contraction of 13.3 per cent in the previous quarter.

The improvement came after Singapore reopened its economy in phases following a "circuit breaker" period between Apr 7 and Jun 1.



Singapore entered a technical recession in the second quarter after logging two consecutive quarter-on-quarter contractions. Official forecasts estimate that the economy may shrink between 5 and 7 per cent for the whole of 2020.



