Singapore Pools shuts Livewire betting outlets in China Square, Rochor after visits from COVID-19 case

SINGAPORE: Singapore Pools has temporarily closed two Livewire betting outlets in Telok Ayer and Rochor following several visits by a COVID-19 patient.



Singapore Pools on Tuesday (Jun 22) said it was notified by the Ministry of Health (MOH) that a person with COVID-19 had visited Livewire at China Square on Jun 17 to Jun 19.



“From our venue booking records, this person may have visited Livewire at Singapore Pools Building on Jun 15 and Jun 16 as well,” added Singapore Pools.



The Singapore Pools Building is located in Rochor at 210 Middle Road while China Square is along Telok Ayer Street.



Both venues were temporarily closed with immediate effect, and deep cleaning and disinfection will be carried out on Tuesday.



All employees who were on duty at the two Livewire outlets during the stated days have been advised to stay home. Singapore Pools said it is working closely with the health ministry to facilitate COVID-19 swab tests for these employees.



“Singapore Pools is providing full assistance to MOH in its contact tracing efforts. We will take guidance from MOH on any further action that is needed,” it added.



According to the Singapore Pools website, Livewire currently offers live betting services at a maximum capacity of 50 pax due to safe distancing regulations.



The health ministry’s COVID-19 update on Monday night indicated that a coronavirus patient had visited a Livewire betting venue at China Square on Jun 19, from 1.15am to 2.30am.

