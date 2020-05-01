COVID-19: Singapore's recovered foreign workers to be housed on SuperStar cruise ships

SINGAPORE: Some foreign workers who have recovered from COVID-19 in Singapore will be temporarily housed on two SuperStar cruise ships, Genting Cruise Lines said on Friday (May 1).

SuperStar Gemini and SuperStar Aquarius have "completed stringent evaluation checks" by the Government and will provide accommodation for the workers, it said in a press release.

The number of COVID-19 cases among migrant workers living in dormitories has surged in recent weeks, and now make up about 85 per cent of Singapore's 16,169 cases.

Many workers who are well have been moved out of the tightly packed dormitories to other living quarters, such as military camps and vacant HDB flats.

On Apr 27, National Development Minister Lawrence Wong said that authorities have an "extensive" plan to house recovered foreign migrant workers, involving new sites.

Earlier, the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) had said that the two cruise ships were being assessed as they have readily available rooms and en-suite toilets to minimise person-to-person contact.

The assessment considered factors such as the ship’s ventilation systems, security protocols and infection control measures, said STB. The two ships together can accommodate up to 2,000 foreign workers.

"Every effort will be made to uphold the health and welfare of Singapore’s foreign workers while on board the ship, which include observing the highest standards of safe distancing and preventive measures at all timess," said Genting Cruise Lines.

The SuperStar Gemini cruise ship is seen docked in Singapore on Apr 17, 2020. (Photo: AFP/Roslan Rahman)

“We are pleased that our on board facilities, as well as preventive and safety standards meet Singapore’s strict requirements for this initiative," said Mr Michael Goh, president of Dream Cruises, adding that there have been no reported cases of COVID-19 among its guests or crew to date.

The SuperStar Gemini arrived on Apr 17 from Hong Kong, and is berthed at Marina Bay Cruise Centre Singapore. SuperStar Aquarius arrived in Singapore on Apr 25, according to marinetraffic.com.

