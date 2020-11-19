COVID-19: Every Singapore resident to get free pair of reusable masks from Nov 30

SINGAPORE: From Nov 30, all Singapore residents will be able to collect a free pair of antimicrobial face masks, under the third such initiative organised by Temasek Foundation.

The new masks are black and come in four sizes, Temasek Holdings CEO Ho Ching said in a Facebook post on Thursday (Nov 19).

Individuals should find out their mask size before collecting or pre-ordering their masks.

According to Temasek Foundation's mask sizing guide, the best fit for your face can be determined by aligning the middle of your eyes to a ruler and measuring the distance to the bottom of your chin.

The black masks are available in small (110mm or smaller), medium (100mm-120mm), large (110mm-130mm) and extra large (125mm or bigger). One free mask kit in size S will also be available per child aged eight and under.

Individuals who are between two size categories should opt for a larger size, it added.

Collections and pre-orders begin on Nov 30 at 10am and the initiative will end on Dec 13.

More details will be released next week, said Temasek.

Mdm Ho said the latest masks, which are from Proshield, are breathable and antimicrobial.

Face masks generally come in two basic types, Mdm Ho explained in a Facebook post.

The first type is a pleated universal fit mask, like a surgical mask or the DET30 reusable masks that were previously distributed by Temasek Foundation.

The second type is the 3D mask that is shaped to fit the face.

"This is similar to the white Singapore lion mask that was distributed in the National Day pack meant for every household," said Mdm Ho.

Mdm Ho added that the 3D masks that will be distributed in the third nationwide distribution will come with "pockets" like those seen in many do-it-yourself masks.

The masks will also come with spare filters, which can be slipped into the mask pocket if the wearer prefers to have more protection in crowded places.

These masks are suitable for use while exercising, and may last 30 or more washes with proper care.

"With a proper fit, a 3D mask can sit nicely on the nose, and wraps under the chin, with enough room to breathe, and talk without the mask slipping down our nose," said Mdm Ho.

