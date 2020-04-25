COVID-19: 7 Singapore residents repatriated from Fiji

SINGAPORE: Seven Singapore residents arrived in Singapore on Saturday afternoon (Apr 25) after they were repatriated from the city of Nadi in Fiji.

Their flight transited through Tokyo, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) in a media release.

The private flight from Nadi to Tokyo was also “arranged in consultation with the Japanese government”, said the ministry.

The returnees will serve a 14-day self-isolation at dedicated stay-home notice facilities upon arrival in Singapore.

“The Singapore Government would like to express our thanks and appreciation to the Japanese government for facilitating the safe return of the Singapore residents," said MFA in the release.

Fiji has 18 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and no deaths.

In a Facebook post, Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan said he was grateful for the Japanese government's "prompt support", shortly after he had discussed with Fiji's Foreign Minister Motegi Toshimitsu on "the plight of our Singapore residents".

Dr Balakrishnan said that the Singapore Embassy in Tokyo worked closely on the ground with the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs on the repatriation arrangements.

"It is a heartening testament of our strong bilateral cooperation amid these difficult times," he wrote.





On Friday, 85 Singapore citizens and residents also arrived home after they were repatriated from Saudia Arabia.

The group included 40 students who were studying in Saudi Arabia, as well as their dependents.



