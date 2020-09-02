Singapore, South Korea to launch fast lane arrangement for essential business, official travel

SINGAPORE: A fast lane for residents of Singapore and South Korea will open on Friday (Sep 4) for those who need to make essential business or official trips between both countries, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said in a statement on Wednesday.

In a phone conversation on Wednesday, Singapore’s Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan and his South Korean counterpart Kang Kyung-wha welcomed the conclusion of bilateral negotiations on a fast lane for essential business and official travel between the two countries, said the ministry.

This will “help restore connectivity and support economic recovery with the necessary public health safeguards”, MFA said.

Eligible travellers will have to abide by the mutually agreed terms and prevailing public health measures in the respective countries.

These include health safeguards in the form of pre-departure and post-arrival testing as well as the need to adhere to a controlled itinerary for the first 14 days in the receiving country.

Operational details including the requirements, health protocols and application process will be published on the SafeTravel website by Friday, MFA said.



"The ministers reaffirmed the importance of bilateral cooperation to jointly overcome both countries’ common challenges amid the COVID-19 pandemic," MFA said, adding that both sides looked forward to the launch of the fast lane.

