COVID-19: Singapore will look after Chinese migrant workers, FM Balakrishnan tells Wang Yi

SINGAPORE: Singapore will look after the well-being of Chinese migrant workers in the country, Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan reassured his counterpart in China, Mr Wang Yi, during a phone call on Tuesday (Apr 28).

This includes providing the workers with the necessary medical care and treatment, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said in a statement on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dr Balakrishnan and Mr Wang “expressed appreciation for the mutual support and effective collaboration between Singapore and China amid the COVID-19 outbreak”, MFA added.

Both ministers had ongoing discussions on how to gradually resume economic activity and exchanges, and spoke about how safe international travel could be reintroduced in the “near future”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Both leaders also reaffirmed their commitment to maintain supply chain connectivity, especially for medical supplies and food, and the importance of continuing to enhance regional and international cooperation.

Migrant worker dormitories in Singapore have been especially hard-hit by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, with large groups of foreign workers testing positive for the virus.

Over the course of the outbreak, many migrant worker dormitories have also been gazetted as isolation areas to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Last week, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong had also expressed a similar sentiment to India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

On Tuesday, Singapore reported 528 new COVID-19 cases as of noon, with a vast majority of the new cases being work permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in an earlier update.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram