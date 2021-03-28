Imported COVID-19 case did not report symptoms during stay-home notice, tests positive after isolation period

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean man who returned from Kazakhstan failed to report that he had a cough while serving his stay-home notice at a dedicated facility and later tested positive for COVID-19 after his isolation period ended.

The 49-year-old man, identified as Case 61226, is among the 23 new cases reported in Singapore on Saturday (Mar 27).

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said he returned to Singapore on Mar 11 and served his stay-home notice at a dedicated facility until Mar 25.

He twice tested negative for COVID-19 - once after his on-arrival swab and the other on Mar 24 during his stay-home notice.



He developed a cough on the night of his second coronavirus test, but did not report his symptoms and went home on Mar 25 after completing his stay-home notice.

The next day, he developed a fever and headache and sought medical treatment at a general practitioner clinic where he was tested for COVID-19.

Advertisement

Advertisement

His test result came back positive for COVID-19 infection on the same day and he was taken to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases.



Of the 23 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, one was in the community and the rest are imported infections.



All the imported cases were placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore, said MOH.



Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram