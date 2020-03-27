SingPost say 3 employees infected with COVID-19 did not have contact with public

SINGAPORE: National postman Singapore Post said on Friday (Mar 27) that a contract staff and two full-time employees at its packet-processing facility at SingPost Centre have tested positive for COVID-19, and that cleaning and disinfecting is underway.

The three individuals are not postmen and do not have contact with members of the public in their line of work, said SingPost.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Packet processing operations at SingPost Centre was suspended on Mar 26 and 27 for thorough cleaning and disinfection, and is expected to resume on Monday.

As such, delivery of packages "may be slightly delayed", it said, adding that letter mail delivery is not affected.

Singapore on Friday reported 49 new COVID-19 cases, as well as a new cluster at SingPost Centre.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The individuals linked to the SingPost cluster are a 76-year-old Singaporean woman with travel history to Malaysia, a 29-year-old Malaysian man who is a Singapore work pass holder and a 47-year old male Singapore permanent resident.

The contract staff was the first individual at SingPost to be diagnosed with COVID-19 on Mar 25. The individual was last at the facility on Mar 19.

On Mar 27, the two full-time employees - who were working on the same floor as the contract worker - also tested positive.

"This is despite SingPost’s strict health-screening and social distancing protocol for all contractors and staff members," said SingPost.

All staff members working on the same floor as the confirmed cases have been instructed to stay home until further notice while contact tracing efforts are underway, said SingPost.

SingPost also stressed that there "is no known risk" of contracting the virus through physical items so far.

The Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) on Friday said that it will work with SingPost "to minimise impact on mail operation, and to support its efforts to protect the health and well-being of postal workers".

"We seek the public’s patience and understanding if there are delays in their packet deliveries in the coming week," added IMDA.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram