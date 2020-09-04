250 people tested negative for COVID-19 after visiting SLR Revolution at Excelsior Shopping Centre

SINGAPORE: A total of 250 people were tested for COVID-19 after they had visited SLR Revolution camera shop at Excelsior Shopping Centre, and all results came back negative for the disease, said MOH on Friday (Sep 4).

The ministry said it had contacted a total of 254 individuals who visited the shop between Aug 15 and Aug 18, and facilitated COVID-19 testing for them.



"This is a precautionary measure following the detection of three cases (Cases 56184, 56626 and 56826) who had worked at or visited the shop, even though the risk of infection for visitors is assessed to be low," said MOH.

The ministry added it is facilitating testing for the remaining four individuals who have yet to be swabbed.



SLR Revolution was identified as a COVID-19 cluster by MOH on Aug 30, after four cases were linked to it.

A 61-year-old Singaporean men went to work at SLR Revolution during his infectious period and tested positive for COVID-19 on Aug 20.

The man has so far been linked to a 65-year-old Singaporean woman who tested positive for the disease on Aug 23.



A 31-year-old Singaporean woman who visited the shop during the employee's infectious period also tested positive for COVID-19 on Aug 26.

She had visited the shop on Aug 17 and "may have had contact" with the 61-year-old employee, said MOH on Aug 27.

Another SLR employee, a 57-year-old Singaporean man, also tested positive for COVID-19 on Aug 29. He was asymptomatic and had earlier been placed on quarantine.



